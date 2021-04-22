Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 27,876 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 122,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

