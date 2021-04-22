Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 240,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

