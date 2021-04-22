Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 71,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 44,420 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

