Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 in the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

