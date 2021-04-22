StormX Price Reaches $0.0474 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $398.72 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.