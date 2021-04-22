Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.