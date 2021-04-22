Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack acquired 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

