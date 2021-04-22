Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.