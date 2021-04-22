Strong Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $176.67 or 0.00323194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $1.19 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00269701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.06 or 0.01070300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.93 or 0.00684056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,847.68 or 1.00337950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

