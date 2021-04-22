Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter.

NYSE:MSC opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

