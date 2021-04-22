Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $11,759.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

