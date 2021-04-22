Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 45.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 69,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,073. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

