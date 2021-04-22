Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.52. 61,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

