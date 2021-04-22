Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 6,798 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 86,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,016. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

