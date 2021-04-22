Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,158. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.