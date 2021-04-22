Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

