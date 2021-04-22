Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

