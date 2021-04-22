Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.95 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

