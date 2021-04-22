Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

