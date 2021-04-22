Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

