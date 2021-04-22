Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

