Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

