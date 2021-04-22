Sunoco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 387,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

