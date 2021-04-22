SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.27.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

