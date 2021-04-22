Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 19,533 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Moxian alerts:

Shares of MOXC opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Moxian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.