SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLUYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

