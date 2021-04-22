SVB Leerink Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $64.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $54.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,884,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,907,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

