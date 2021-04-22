SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Alkermes stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

