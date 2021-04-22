SVB Leerink Comments on AC Immune SA’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

