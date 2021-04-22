Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00007150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $334.03 million and $503.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

