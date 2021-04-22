Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $19.38

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $20.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 53,053 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

