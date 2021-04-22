Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.11% of GasLog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,616. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

GLOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

