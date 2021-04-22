Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

