T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.