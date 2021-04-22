T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.46. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

