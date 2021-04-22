T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several research firms recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.27 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

