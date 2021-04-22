Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $52.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,661,938.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,959,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $888,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

