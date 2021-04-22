TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAL. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

NYSE:TAL opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

