Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

