Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,727 shares of company stock worth $6,403,096. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

