TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

TSE:LIF opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$18.53 and a 1-year high of C$40.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

