TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

