TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.01. 2,049,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

