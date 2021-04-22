TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.39, but opened at $131.62. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 6,085 shares.

The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

