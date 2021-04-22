TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 370,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,695. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

