Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

