Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $431.88

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $431.88 and last traded at $430.65, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

