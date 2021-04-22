Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 298,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.