Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,615,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.