Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 231,744 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.